DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow can present a hazard near city streets and around neighborhoods when it piles up on trees. The sheer weight of all of the snow can cause even the sturdiest-looking branches to fall.

“If you look around, you can see kind of where some of those old trees can fall,” said one Washington Park resident.

Some branches could be heard snapping.

“You can hear them all night, cracking and coming down,” the homeowner said.

Other branches may take hours and even days to finally come down. The City of Denver told FOX31, crews regularly inspect trees near streets and other areas accessed by the public.

Property owners are responsible for their own downed trees and branches.

Dangerous trees and tree branches that obstruct public access should be reported by calling 311. If the dangerous trees or branches are on private property, the owner will receive a bill.

The city will prioritize where crews are sent based on immediate danger and public safety. Property owners are responsible for clearing debris from the public right-of-way and should not dump branches in public areas.

Denver residents may drop off branches at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off center located near East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street.

The city also provides a list of licensed and insured tree care contractors.

Snow showers are expected to end around mid-day Wednesday in the Denver metro area and by the late evening hours across the Eastern Plains.