DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has seen some hot temperatures this week, but still has not hit 100 degrees this year.

Denver’s normal high temperature on July 19 is 91 degrees. Most of the month of July so far has been below that mark, however, Monday and Tuesday were both above average and topped out at 97 degrees, which is the hottest reading so far this year in Denver.

Annually, Denver does not always record a high of 100 degrees or hotter. But, in years when the temperature at Denver International Airport hits the century mark, that usually happens for the first time on July 12.

The first day of triple-digit heat has been recorded in Denver as early as June 11, last year in 2022, and as late as Aug. 18, 2020. However, several years — including most recently in 2015 — stay below 100 degrees.

Just looking at the past 30 years, nine have not hit 100 degrees. Eight out of the last 30 years have seen 100 degrees or hotter on only one day, five years have hit that mark two days. Three out of the last 30 years have hit at least 100 degrees three times, and only five out of the last 30 years have seen four or more days hit 100 degrees or higher.

Breaking that down into percentages means that 30% of the last 30 years had their highest temperatures recorded only in the 90s, while less than 20% of the last 30 years recorded temperatures above 100 at least four times.