DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as a rain and snow mix hits the Front Range by the early afternoon.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, temperatures will start out warm and above-average Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

But don’t be fooled, rain will start to fall by early afternoon and transition to snow and impact the evening commute. The rain will transition to snow sooner along the Palmer Divide.

Snow totals vary by model

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, snow totals for this storm are difficult to forecast.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said that the metro snow totals are still up in the air because the rain-to-snow mix will cause a lot of initial melting. One model shows Castle Rock receiving 14 inches of snow while another has Castle Rock only getting an inch.

One model’s snow total forecast has Castle Rock with an inch of snow Another model’s snow total forecast has Castle Rock with 14 inches

How much will fall in your backyard?

While models differentiate on snow totals, the Pinpoint Weather team forecasts a couple of inches falling in the metro.

According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, 2 to 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall in Denver with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected south of the city along the Palmer Divide.

Pinpoint Weather snow totals for Dec. 28.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecast and radar

