DENVER (KDVR) — After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

The snow is expected to impact travel during the morning commute on Tuesday.

How much snow is expected?

Meteorologist Travis Michels said 2 to 4 inches of total snowfall is expected for the Denver metro area by Tuesday afternoon.

Snow accumulation forecast for Nov. 29

Higher snow totals are possible for the foothills, mountains, and around Fort Collins.

Where to see weather alerts

