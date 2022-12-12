DENVER (KDVR) — The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

The snow will arrive in Denver late Monday and linger overnight into Tuesday morning. The majority of the snow will fall before sunrise on Tuesday.

How much snow will Denver get?

Denver and the Front Range will see a total of 1 to 4 inches of accumulation with this storm system.

Why does it seem like the metro area is getting missed with this storm?

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said a lot of it has to do with downsloping winds.

“It’s when the wind comes from the west or northwest. It travels down the side of the mountain. When it does that, it warms and it dries. That doesn’t make for favorable snow conditions. We’re also going to see this storm system move out quicker, so we won’t get that great upslope, that’s the opposite of downslope, when the wind travels up the side of the mountain, creating that snow machine-like effect,” Bearse explained.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.