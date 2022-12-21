DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the snow will start around 5 p.m. in the Denver metro area and taper off by Thursday morning.

By the end of the storm, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said a widespread 1-4 inches of total accumulation is possible for the city. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches. Some areas could see localized accumulation in greater amounts.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Where to see weather alerts

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.