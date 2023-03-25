DENVER, CO – MARCH 14: A person crosses a snowy street on March 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — March usually marks Denver’s snowiest month. However, as of Saturday, the totals are looking much lower than average.

With just under a week left, only 1.5 inches of snow has fallen in the Mile High City this March, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That is exactly 10 inches below the 11.5 inches Denver normally sees in March.

Some snow could be on the horizon for the end of the month, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

If Denver somehow saw zero new snowfall in the next week, however, it would go down as one of the top 10 least snowiest Marches, according to the National Weather Service.

Specifically, it would become the seventh least snowiest March ahead of 2004, which saw 1.8 inches of snow, and behind 1887 which only saw 1.1 inches.

Denver would need a little over double its current total — 1.7 inches to be exact — to avoid making it onto the top 20 list. The No. 20 least snowiest March is currently 1893, with 3.2 inches of snowfall.

The low total snowfall is a far cry from two years ago in 2021 when Denver saw 34 inches of snow, the second-highest snowfall for March.

This year’s weather has made it into the records already, with this January being one of the wettest, snowiest and coldest in Denver.