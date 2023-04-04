DENVER (KDVR) — A round of spring snowfall brought heavy, wet flakes to Colorado on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the impact from the snowstorm.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Tuesday:
- Allenspark: 6 inches
- Arvada: 0.8 inch
- Boulder: 2.6 inches
- Buckeye: 4.5 inches
- Buckley Air Force Base: 0.5 inch
- Campion: 2.4 inches
- Castle Rock: 1.1 inches
- Chimney Rock: 2 inches
- Collbran: 5.8 inches
- Crawford: 1.6 inches
- Denver: 0.6 inch
- Fort Collins: 1.8 inches
- Foxfield: 0.9 inch
- Greeley: 0.9 inch
- Highlands Ranch: 0.5 inch
- Jamestown: 1 inch
- Jebel: 1.2 inches
- Laporte: 4.5 inches
- Longmont: 1.3 inches
- Loveland: 2.2 inches
- Mead: 1.1 inch
- Montrose: 4.5 inches
- Niwot: 1.4 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 2.4 inches
- Redstone: 2.6 inches
- Skyway: 6 inches
- Stoner: 5 inches
- Sunshine: 1.8 inches
- The Pinery: 1.4 inches
- Timnath: 1.3 inches
- Virginia Dale: 6.5 inches
- Wellington: 1.6 inches
- Westminster: 0.4 inch
- Windsor: 1.2 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.