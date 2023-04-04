DENVER (KDVR) — A round of spring snowfall brought heavy, wet flakes to Colorado on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the impact from the snowstorm.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Tuesday:

Allenspark: 6 inches

Arvada: 0.8 inch

Boulder: 2.6 inches

Buckeye: 4.5 inches

Buckley Air Force Base: 0.5 inch

Campion: 2.4 inches

Castle Rock: 1.1 inches

Chimney Rock: 2 inches

Collbran: 5.8 inches

Crawford: 1.6 inches

Denver: 0.6 inch

Fort Collins: 1.8 inches

Foxfield: 0.9 inch

Greeley: 0.9 inch

Highlands Ranch: 0.5 inch

Jamestown: 1 inch

Jebel: 1.2 inches

Laporte: 4.5 inches

Longmont: 1.3 inches

Loveland: 2.2 inches

Mead: 1.1 inch

Montrose: 4.5 inches

Niwot: 1.4 inches

Pagosa Springs: 2.4 inches

Redstone: 2.6 inches

Skyway: 6 inches

Stoner: 5 inches

Sunshine: 1.8 inches

The Pinery: 1.4 inches

Timnath: 1.3 inches

Virginia Dale: 6.5 inches

Wellington: 1.6 inches

Westminster: 0.4 inch

Windsor: 1.2 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.