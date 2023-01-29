DENVER (KDVR) — Bitterly cold temperatures arrived to the Denver metro area over the weekend, along with some light snow.

The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday.

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

Allenspark: 2 inches

Berthoud: 1 inch

Boulder: 3 inches

Breckenridge: 8.1 inches

Brighton: 1 inch

Briggsdale: 1 inch

Centennial: 1 inch

Colorado Springs: 1 inch

Denver: 1.3 inches

Denver International Airport: 0.8 inch

Drake: 1.2 inches

Elizabeth: 1 inch

Englewood: 0.7 inch

Estes Park: 1.6 inches

Fort Collins: 2 inches

Greeley: 1.3 inches

Holyoke: 1.5 inches

Iliff: 2 inches

Jamestown: 2.3 inches

Kassler: 0.5 inch

Kinikinik: 2 inches

Lafayette: 1 inch

Littleton: 0.7 inch

Longmont: 1.4 inches

Louisville: 0.8 inch

Loveland: 2.2 inches

Niwot: 1.6 inches

Pinion: 1.2 inches

Pueblo West: 1 inch

Sawpit: 1.1 inches

Tabernash: 1.7 inches

Thornton: 1.1 inches

Virginia Dale: 3.4 inches

Ward: 2 inches

Wellington: 1.1 inches

Westminster: 1.5 inches

White Ranch Open: 0.5 inch

Williams Fork Reservoir: 2 inches

Woodrow: 0.3 inch

Wray: 1 inch

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said there will be additional light snow showers on and off throughout the day Sunday.

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.