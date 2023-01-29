DENVER (KDVR) — Bitterly cold temperatures arrived to the Denver metro area over the weekend, along with some light snow.
The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday.
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Sunday:
- Allenspark: 2 inches
- Berthoud: 1 inch
- Boulder: 3 inches
- Breckenridge: 8.1 inches
- Brighton: 1 inch
- Briggsdale: 1 inch
- Centennial: 1 inch
- Colorado Springs: 1 inch
- Denver: 1.3 inches
- Denver International Airport: 0.8 inch
- Drake: 1.2 inches
- Elizabeth: 1 inch
- Englewood: 0.7 inch
- Estes Park: 1.6 inches
- Fort Collins: 2 inches
- Greeley: 1.3 inches
- Holyoke: 1.5 inches
- Iliff: 2 inches
- Jamestown: 2.3 inches
- Kassler: 0.5 inch
- Kinikinik: 2 inches
- Lafayette: 1 inch
- Littleton: 0.7 inch
- Longmont: 1.4 inches
- Louisville: 0.8 inch
- Loveland: 2.2 inches
- Niwot: 1.6 inches
- Pinion: 1.2 inches
- Pueblo West: 1 inch
- Sawpit: 1.1 inches
- Tabernash: 1.7 inches
- Thornton: 1.1 inches
- Virginia Dale: 3.4 inches
- Ward: 2 inches
- Wellington: 1.1 inches
- Westminster: 1.5 inches
- White Ranch Open: 0.5 inch
- Williams Fork Reservoir: 2 inches
- Woodrow: 0.3 inch
- Wray: 1 inch
Meteorologist Carly Cassady said there will be additional light snow showers on and off throughout the day Sunday.
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.