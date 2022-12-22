Snow is seen outside the Denver City and County building in this file photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The arctic cold front has finally arrived in Colorado and not only did it bring sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill, but a fresh layer of snow also fell across the state Thursday.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the snow has mostly ended. However, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chill warnings will linger across the state Thursday.

Preliminary snow totals

As the snow begins to taper off Thursday morning, here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday:

Arvada: 5.9 inches

Berthoud: 4.2 inches

Boulder: 5 inches

Breckenridge: 0.5 inches

Broomfield: 5.5 inches

Castle Rock: 3.5 inches

Commerce City: 4.8 inches

Conifer: 2.8 inches

Crested Butte: 1 inch

Denver International Airport: 3.9 inches

Erie: 4.8 inches

Estes Park: 4.3 inches

Evans: 3 inches

Federal heights: 5.5 inches

Frederick: 5.5 inches

Genesee: 5 inches

Glenwood Springs: 2.8 inches

Greeley: 1.9 inches

Jamestown: 5.8 inches

Ken Caryl: 3.5 inches

Kremmling: 7 inches

Lakewood: 2.9 inches

Leadville: 2.2 inches

Lone Tree: 3 inches

Longmont: 6 inches

Louisville: 4.7 inches

Loveland: 4.5 inches

Nederland: 7 inches

Niwot: 4.2 inches

Northglenn: 3.7 inches

Rollinsville: 9.8 inches

Roxborough Park: 4 inches

Steamboat Springs: 1.5 inches

Vail: 1.4 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.