DENVER (KDVR) — The arctic cold front has finally arrived in Colorado and not only did it bring sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill, but a fresh layer of snow also fell across the state Thursday.
According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the snow has mostly ended. However, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chill warnings will linger across the state Thursday.
Preliminary snow totals
As the snow begins to taper off Thursday morning, here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday:
- Arvada: 5.9 inches
- Berthoud: 4.2 inches
- Boulder: 5 inches
- Breckenridge: 0.5 inches
- Broomfield: 5.5 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
- Commerce City: 4.8 inches
- Conifer: 2.8 inches
- Crested Butte: 1 inch
- Denver International Airport: 3.9 inches
- Erie: 4.8 inches
- Estes Park: 4.3 inches
- Evans: 3 inches
- Federal heights: 5.5 inches
- Frederick: 5.5 inches
- Genesee: 5 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 2.8 inches
- Greeley: 1.9 inches
- Jamestown: 5.8 inches
- Ken Caryl: 3.5 inches
- Kremmling: 7 inches
- Lakewood: 2.9 inches
- Leadville: 2.2 inches
- Lone Tree: 3 inches
- Longmont: 6 inches
- Louisville: 4.7 inches
- Loveland: 4.5 inches
- Nederland: 7 inches
- Niwot: 4.2 inches
- Northglenn: 3.7 inches
- Rollinsville: 9.8 inches
- Roxborough Park: 4 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 1.5 inches
- Vail: 1.4 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.