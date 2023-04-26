DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver metro area only saw rain Tuesday into Wednesday, other areas across Colorado received snow.
The rain and snow will continue to move out of the state throughout the day Wednesday.
How much snow fell?
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday:
- Aspen Springs: 6.8 inches
- Conifer: 10 inches
- Crawford: 1.5 inches
- Crescent Village: 10 inches
- Crested Butte: 4.5 inches
- Estes Park: 1.5 inches
- Evergreen: 3.5 inches
- Florissant: 1.5 inches
- Genesee: 7.5 inches
- Jamestown: 1.3 inches
- Jebel: 2 inches
- Monument: 4 inches
- Montrose: 4 inches
- Nederland: 3.3 inches
- Ouray: 5.4 inches
- Pinecliffe: 8.8 inches
- Ridgway: 8 inches
- Rosita: 12 inches
- Sawpit: 10.5 inches
- Silver Cliff: 6 inches
- Vallecito: 5 inches
- Vail: 1.9 inches
- Westcliffe: 10 inches
- Woodland Park: 5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.