DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver metro area only saw rain Tuesday into Wednesday, other areas across Colorado received snow.

The rain and snow will continue to move out of the state throughout the day Wednesday.

How much snow fell?

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Aspen Springs: 6.8 inches

Conifer: 10 inches

Crawford: 1.5 inches

Crescent Village: 10 inches

Crested Butte: 4.5 inches

Estes Park: 1.5 inches

Evergreen: 3.5 inches

Florissant: 1.5 inches

Genesee: 7.5 inches

Jamestown: 1.3 inches

Jebel: 2 inches

Monument: 4 inches

Montrose: 4 inches

Nederland: 3.3 inches

Ouray: 5.4 inches

Pinecliffe: 8.8 inches

Ridgway: 8 inches

Rosita: 12 inches

Sawpit: 10.5 inches

Silver Cliff: 6 inches

Vallecito: 5 inches

Vail: 1.9 inches

Westcliffe: 10 inches

Woodland Park: 5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.