DENVER (KDVR) — Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, this storm will have two rounds of snow. The first round fell overnight and into the early morning hours leaving a few inches in the metro. A midday lull will keep the snow out of the Front Range until the evening when the second round arrives.

While the metro area didn’t rack up any major totals, the high country got some impressive accumulation.

Snow totals so far

Here is a look at how much snow fell so far across the state from the National Weather Service as of 11:30 a.m. Monday:

Alma: 5 inches

Air Force Academy: 2.4 inches

Arapahoe Peak: 15 inches

Aurora: 1.4 inches

Black Forest: 2.5 inches

Boulder: 1 inch

Broomfield: 1 inch

Buena Vista: 5.2 inches

Cameron Pass: 19 inches

Canon City: 3 inches

Castle Rock: 1 inch

Copper Mountain: 9 inches

Creede: 5.8 inches

Denver: 0.9 inches

Edgewater: 1 inch

Englewood: 0.9 inches

Erie: 1 inch

Estes Park: 0.9 inches

Glendevey: 17 inches

Grand Lake: 13 inches

Greeley: 1.8 inches

Highlands Ranch: 1 inch

Ken Caryl: 1 inch

Kittredge: 1.9 inches

Lakewood: 1 inch

Littleton: 0.9 inches

Lone Tree: 0.9 inches

Longmont: 1 inch

Longs Peak: 11 inches

Loveland: 1.2 inches

Loveland Pass: 11 inches

Manitou Springs: 3.5 inches

Monarch Pass: 10 inches

Mount Zirkel: 23 inches

Northglenn 1.1 inches

Pagosa Springs: 8.6 inches

Salida: 3.8 inches

Sheridan: 1 inch

Spicer: 16 inches

Westcliffe: 5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. Some cities may have more snow than reported due to the times at which NWS updates the totals.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.