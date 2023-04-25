DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to colder temperatures, rain and mountain snow.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Travis Michels said the Denver metro area will only see rain with a slight chance for flurries with this storm system.

However, areas like the foothills, Palmer Divide and mountains will see heavy snow.

How much snow is coming?

Michels said the foothills and Palmer Divide will get five to 10 inches of total accumulation with this storm.

The snow will start on Tuesday afternoon and last through the morning on Wednesday.

Winter storm warning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Front Range mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, the Indian Peaks Wilderness, areas above 7,500 feet in the foothills and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Forecast and radar

