DENVER (KDVR) — April is starting off with a roller coaster forecast, from highs in the 30s to highs near 70 degrees.

The forecast will bring a variety of weather to our state this week, including warm spring days and even snow chances.

How much snow will fall in Denver Tuesday?

The Pinpoint Weather team said light snow showers will arrive in the Denver metro area on Tuesday.

The snow showers will stick around throughout the day with breezy winds.

Metro totals will only amount to around an inch with more accumulating in the higher elevations.

Snow totals forecast from the Pinpoint Weather team on April 3, 2023

How much snow has Denver seen so far this year?

So far this season, Denver has recorded 46.7 inches of snowfall. Last year, Denver received a total of 49.4 inches the entire season.

On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall in April making it the second snowiest month of the year.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look at the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March : 11.3 inches

: 11.3 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.