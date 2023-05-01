DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be in the 70s for the Mile High City this week, so snow is probably the last thing on your mind. However, if history tells us anything, the snow might not be completely done.

During May, Denver typically sees 1.7 inches of snowfall. In fact, the city received snow on May 21 last year and received a total of 2.3 inches during the month.

How much snow has fallen so far this year?

The last few months have brought below-average snowfall to Denver. In March, only 5.1 inches of snow were recorded at Denver International Airport. In April, only 2.2 inches fell.

For the season, which runs from July to June, 48.9 inches of snow have been measured so far.

Last season, Denver received a total of 49.4 inches of total snowfall. That means Denver is currently 0.5 inch away from matching last season.

Latest snowfalls for the last 10 years

The average date of the last snowfall in Denver is April 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a look at the dates of the last snowfalls for the past 10 years:

2022: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 2021: April 21, 2021

April 21, 2021 2020: April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020 2019: May 21, 2019

May 21, 2019 2018: April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018 2017: April 29, 2017

April 29, 2017 2016: April 30, 2016

April 30, 2016 2015 : May 10, 2015

: May 10, 2015 2014: May 12, 2014

May 12, 2014 2013: May 2, 2013

The latest snowfall has to be measurable snow with at least a tenth of an inch of accumulation.