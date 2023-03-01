DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is right around the corner but there is still plenty of winter left in Colorado.

In fact, March is typically the snowiest month in Denver out of the entire year, when an average of 11.3 inches of snow falls.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver only recorded 4.7 inches of snow in February.

As of February 28, Denver has received a total of 41.6 inches of snowfall this season.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

February: 7.7 inches

March: 11.3 inches

April: 8.8 inches

May: 1.7 inches

June: Trace

July: 0 inches

August: 0 inches

September: 1 inch

October: 4.1 inches

November: 7.4 inches

December: 8 inches

Last March, Denver received 13.1 inches of snowfall.