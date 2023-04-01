DENVER (KDVR) — After a quiet month for snowfall in the Mile High City, could things be different over the next four weeks?

On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall in April, making it the second snowiest month of the year.

How much snow has fallen so far this year?

As of March 30, Denver has seen a total of 46.7 inches of snowfall on the season.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver had a below-average March for snowfall, only getting 5.1 inches the entire month.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March : 11.3 inches

: 11.3 inches April: 8.8 inches

May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.