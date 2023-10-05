DENVER (KDVR) — When you think of October, you might think of Halloween or falling leaves. But if you haven’t lived in Denver for very long, you might want to add snow to the list.

This is because October is usually when Denver sees snow for the first time, though you might not know this if you arrived in 2021 or 2022 given it didn’t snow until after October both years.

But how much snow could you expect?

Average snowfall for October

On average, Denver gets around 4.1 inches of snow in October, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

While Denver did not see any measurable snow in October 2022 and 2021, that is by no means the norm.

With the exception of 2021 and 2022, over the last five years, Denver has seen a decent amount of snow in October:

2022 – Only trace amounts

– Only trace amounts 2021 – Only trace amounts

– Only trace amounts 2020 – 4 inches

– 4 inches 2019 – 12.5 inches

– 12.5 inches 2018 – 3.5 inches

Michels pinned the first day of snow this season to come a few days after the Oct. 18 average, due in part to the dry weather Denver has seen over the last three months.

Just counting the first eight months of 2023, Denver has already exceeded the yearly average of 14.4 inches of precipitation, with 18.12 inches so far, according to the National Weather Service.