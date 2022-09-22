DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.

The northeast plains saw the most precipitation with 1 to 2 inches in some spots. Places like Holyoke in Phillips County measured 1.62 inches of rainfall accumulation by midday Thursday with more to come Thursday afternoon.

Other areas like Fairplay and Fort Collins saw over a half of an inch of rainfall with over a 10th of an inch for most of the Front Range.

Denver International Airport has seen .17 inches of rain so far from this storm system.

Denver saw most of its rainfall accumulation from this system on Wednesday with only light rain Thursday morning. Dry conditions will move in by mid-afternoon.

Thanks to the recent moisture, Denver is now right around the average-to-date precipitation for this point in September with just under an inch of precipitation for the month.

So far this year, Denver has had 9.5 inches of precipitation, which is still 2.63 inches below the average of 12.13 inches.

Dry weather is expected to move back into Colorado for the next several days.