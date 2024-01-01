DENVER (KDVR) — Even with a summer full of rain, 2023 barely missed making the history books as one of the wettest years on record.

Spring and summer continued to break records with several severe storms hitting Denver and the Front Range. June 2023 was officially the wettest June on record since 1882, and May was the 10th wettest May in history.

At one point in May, Denver had five times more rain than Seattle. From May 10-15, Denver picked up 4.57 inches of rainfall. In Seattle, the 6-day total was only 0.12 inches.

However, thanks to a lack of snow in December, Denver missed making the top 20th wettest years in history by a slim margin.

Denver International Airport, where precipitation is officially measured for the Mile High City, only got around 1.4 inches of snow in December making the list of the “least snowiest” Decembers.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, Denver received 18.94 inches of precipitation in all of 2023. That puts the year at the 21st wettest year in Denver history, according to the National Weather Service.

Pinpoint Weather: 2023 precipitation total

The 20th wettest year was set in 1961 when Denver saw 19.01 inches of precipitation. This means 2023 missed the record books by 0.08 inches.

Despite not making the record books, this year was wetter than average.

According to Michels, on average Denver usually sees 14.48 inches of precipitation yearly. In 2022, the Mile High City only received 11.92 inches.

The new year is kicking off with mild temperatures in the low 50s and sunny skies. However, 2024 could see its first chance of precipitation later in the week. Snow could push into the Front Range late Sunday.