DENVER (KDVR) — The Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14-day outlook suggests that the heat is likely here to stay in Colorado for a little longer.

High temperatures are forecast to stay in the 90s for at least the next week on the Front Range, but it’s possible they stay beyond the holiday weekend.

The outlook below is for the temperatures from Sept. 6 through 12. It shows a high chance for warmer than average temperatures, especially for the western U.S.

Colorado is one of the states with a decent chance for warmer than average temperatures for the second week of September.

Denver’s average high this time of year is in the mid-80s. This outlook shows a chance for temperatures to reach above that.

The eight to 14-day precipitation outlook for Sept. 6 through the 12 shows an equal chance for above, below, or near average precipitation (in gray) for the bottom two-thirds of Colorado.

Areas north of Interstate 70 have a chance to be drier than average.