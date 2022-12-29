DENVER (KDVR) — The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the snow has ended along the Front Range but will linger across the plains through the early afternoon. The snow left behind was heavy and slushy leaving a mess on the major interstates and sidestreets.

Skies will clear Thursday afternoon with chilly highs in the upper 30s.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals across the state from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday:

Arvada: 3.5 inches

Aspen Park: 14. 2 inches

Black Forest: 10 inches

Boulder: 9.8 inches

Broomfield: 8.2 inches

Burlington: 3 inches

Cascade: 2 inches

Conifer: 5 inches

Crested Butte: 12 inches

Denver International Airport: 7.1 inches

Durango: 7.5 inches

Edgewater: 3.9 inches

Edwards: 1.5 inches

Erie: 5.5 inches

Evergreen: 14.5 inches

Falcon: 2 inches

Flagler: 6 inches

Genesee: 5.5 inches

Grand Junction: 4 inches

Gunnison: 6.5 inches

Highland Park: 3 inches

Hygiene: 3.5 inches

Lafayette: 5.2 inches

Littleton: 5.8 inches

Longmont: 2.5 inches

Louisville: 11.4 inches

Monument: 3 inches

Nederland: 9 inches

New Castle: 14 inches

Peyton: 5 inches

Pitkin: 5.5 inches

Silverton: 6.2 inches

Steamboat Springs: 7.2 inches

Vail: 5.7 inches

Westminster: 8 inches

Wheat Ridge: 9.7 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.