DENVER (KDVR) — The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the snow has ended along the Front Range but will linger across the plains through the early afternoon. The snow left behind was heavy and slushy leaving a mess on the major interstates and sidestreets.
Skies will clear Thursday afternoon with chilly highs in the upper 30s.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals across the state from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday:
- Arvada: 3.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 14. 2 inches
- Black Forest: 10 inches
- Boulder: 9.8 inches
- Broomfield: 8.2 inches
- Burlington: 3 inches
- Cascade: 2 inches
- Conifer: 5 inches
- Crested Butte: 12 inches
- Denver International Airport: 7.1 inches
- Durango: 7.5 inches
- Edgewater: 3.9 inches
- Edwards: 1.5 inches
- Erie: 5.5 inches
- Evergreen: 14.5 inches
- Falcon: 2 inches
- Flagler: 6 inches
- Genesee: 5.5 inches
- Grand Junction: 4 inches
- Gunnison: 6.5 inches
- Highland Park: 3 inches
- Hygiene: 3.5 inches
- Lafayette: 5.2 inches
- Littleton: 5.8 inches
- Longmont: 2.5 inches
- Louisville: 11.4 inches
- Monument: 3 inches
- Nederland: 9 inches
- New Castle: 14 inches
- Peyton: 5 inches
- Pitkin: 5.5 inches
- Silverton: 6.2 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 7.2 inches
- Vail: 5.7 inches
- Westminster: 8 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 9.7 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.