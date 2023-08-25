DENVER (KDVR) — Flooding can occur on highways, back roads and underpasses. While it may seem like an easy thing to drive through, it only takes the length of a Subway sandwich for your car to get stuck in standing water.

On Friday’s Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels warns that it doesn’t take much for your car to stall out.

“Be attuned to where you are and never drive through a flooded roadway. Six inches. Just six inches can knock you off your feet,” said Michels. “Twelve inches of water can move your car, and 18 inches will move a truck down the road, so you don’t want to deal with that.”

Water that rises above you can knock you off your feet. That’s about the length of a dollar bill. Water that’s around your shin to knee height could carry your car away.

Anything above that, from your knees to your waist, could carry away an entire truck, which is about 4,000 to 7,000 lbs.

Flooding isn’t something you can drive through. Aside from the dangers, flooding will also ruin your car if the water’s too high.

Common signs associated with flood damage include rust, smoke, odd noises, damaged electronics and unusual odors, according to Progressive. While minor flooding damage can often be repaired, severely damaged vehicles are considered unrepairable.

Watch out for standing water on the roads, and when in doubt, wait it out.