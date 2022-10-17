DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a beautiful week, but temperatures start off with a cold Monday morning.

So cold, that there is a frost advisory and freeze warning in effect for parts of the state until 9 a.m.

Grab those warm coats when heading out Monday morning, some may even wake up to patchy frost.

Also, if you’re headed out during the frosty morning, don’t forget that commercial vehicles have to have chains on their car. The chain law started last month on Sept. 1 and goes through the end of May.

All commercial vehicles traveling on Interstate 70 between the Dotsero exit and the Morrison exit must carry chains to help with those steep climbs and winter weather.

All motorists are required to either have an all-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive car or either snow or all-weather tires.

It’s a calm week right now, so it is a good time to get prepared because the weather can change quickly around Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather team is watching out for the next system to move in on Sunday.