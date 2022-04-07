DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Rockies home opener is Friday April 8, and while the forecast looks great – that’s not always what we expect weather-wise.

Looking back at the past 10 years, half of the opening days were 70 degrees or above, including 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2013. We should note that in the 2020 season, opening day was on July 31.

High temperatures at 60 degrees or above were observed in 8 of the past 10 years. Only in 2018 did we have a high that was in the 40s (the coolest of the past 10 home openers).

Rockies opening day has also been fairly dry, with only 3 years seeing light rain, in 2020, 2018, and 2013.

Statistically, we can expect highs in the 60s with dry conditions, and that happens to be the exact forecast! After some windy days, Friday looks great with highs in the mid-60s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds.

Looking for more? Check out our Colorado Rockies opening day guide.