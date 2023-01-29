DENVER (KDVR) — Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said the low temperature Monday morning will be negative five degrees with wind chills running 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

The high on Monday will be 12 degrees in Denver. The normal high this time of year is 44 degrees.

Wind Chill Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory, which is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

What is wind chill?

The NWS said the wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold.

“As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it feel much colder. If the temperature is 0 degrees and the wind is blowing at 15 mph, the wind chill is minus 19 degrees. At this wind chill temperature, exposed skin can freeze in 30 minutes,” the NWS said.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.