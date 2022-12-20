DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday evening, dropping temperatures to below zero degrees with wind chills as cold as minus 40 degrees.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Is it normally this cold in December?

With the extreme cold on the way, you might be wondering if it is normally this cold in December in Denver. The short answer is no.

The average high temperature is around 44 degrees, and the average low temperatures is around 18 degrees.

December records

The National Weather Service says the record high for December in Denver is 79 degrees, which was set on Dec. 5, 1939.

The record low temperature for December in Denver is minus 25 degrees, which was set on Dec. 22, 1990.

Coldest years in December

Here is a look at the coldest years in December in Denver history based on average temperature, according to the NWS:

1983: 17.4 degrees 1909: 21.2 degrees 1878: 22.1 degrees 1873: 22.7 degrees 1913: 23.1 degrees

Fraser is considered to be the coldest town in Colorado, with an average temperature of 36.2 degrees since 2000, according to data from the National Weather Service. It is considered the coldest because of its low average yearly temperature.