DENVER (KDVR) — It is the absolute last thing you want to think about when you’re looking forward to a concert or event at Red Rocks Park Amphitheatre, but severe weather happens.

Nearly 100 concertgoers were injured after a storm hit Red Rocks, with seven people requiring hospitalization.

So, if you’re at a concert or event at the amphitheater and severe weather hits, what should you do?

Stay on top of weather alerts

Before heading out, you should look to see if there is any severe weather expected in the area.

If there is any severe weather forecast, the best thing you can do is stay alert and aware.

The National Weather Service provides alerts to people in a number of ways.

You can find a page of all alerts issued by the NWS here. It automatically updates anytime a new alert comes out. The page includes a map of exactly where the alerts are issued, as well as other information you need to stay safe.

If a warning of any kind is issued for the area in and around Red Rocks, you should follow the instructions given by the NWS and seek shelter, find higher ground or both.

These warnings include a time when they “expire,” or when they stop being valid. Keep an eye on that time, and when it ends check to see if there are any new warnings or if the original warning has been extended for a longer period of time.

If you can, you should also keep an eye on the radar to see where storms are and what direction they’re moving in.

Ways you can stay safe at Red Rocks

If a thunderstorm warning is issued, the safest place you can be is in a sturdy building away from windows.

If all the buildings in the venue area are full or inaccessible, the next best place to shelter is inside a vehicle with a metal top and sides, according to research compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

However, if there is hail and you’re sheltered in a vehicle, you should avoid the windows and cover your eyes with something. This is because large hail can break car windshields or windows.

There is unfortunately no guaranteed safe place outside during a thunderstorm, according to NWS.

However, one of the worst places to hide during a thunderstorm, according to research compiled by FEMA, is under a tree.

This is because wind can damage the tree and cause it to fall, or cause branches to fall. Lightning can also strike the tree, causing injuries or even death.

If there is a flash flood warning issued for the area, the best place you can be is higher ground.

You should also not shelter in a car, as many deaths occur in cars swept away by flood waters, according to the NWS.