DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be in the 60s the next few days in the Mile High City. While 60 is above-average for this time of year, it is not even close to the warmest temperature on record for March.

The record high in March is 84 degrees, which was set on March 26, 1971, according to the National Weather Service. The record low for this month is negative 11 degrees, which was set on March 28, 1886.

The normal high temperature for March in Denver starts out in the 50s and increases to 60 degrees by the end of the month.

