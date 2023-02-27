DENVER (KDVR) — Blustery winds blew through the foothills early Monday morning with some areas seeing gusts over 65 mph.

A high wand warning was in effect until 6 a.m. but has expired. The Pinpoint Weather team said winds will be calmer for Monday afternoon.

List of high wind gusts

Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Berthoud Pass: 63 mph

Coal Creek Canyon: 68 mph

Dakota Hill: 64 mph

Dumont: 58 mph

Floyd Hill: 62 mph

Fort Collins: 56 mph

Genesee: 61 mph

La Veta: 58 mph

Livermore: 68 mph

Marshall: 76 mph

Rocky Flats: 62 mph

Sunshine: 69 mph

Virginia Dale: 57 mph

Wyoming border: 63 mph

The highest gust reported so far is from Marshall at 76 mph.

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.