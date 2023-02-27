DENVER (KDVR) — Blustery winds blew through the foothills early Monday morning with some areas seeing gusts over 65 mph.
A high wand warning was in effect until 6 a.m. but has expired. The Pinpoint Weather team said winds will be calmer for Monday afternoon.
List of high wind gusts
Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Monday.
- Berthoud Pass: 63 mph
- Coal Creek Canyon: 68 mph
- Dakota Hill: 64 mph
- Dumont: 58 mph
- Floyd Hill: 62 mph
- Fort Collins: 56 mph
- Genesee: 61 mph
- La Veta: 58 mph
- Livermore: 68 mph
- Marshall: 76 mph
- Rocky Flats: 62 mph
- Sunshine: 69 mph
- Virginia Dale: 57 mph
- Wyoming border: 63 mph
The highest gust reported so far is from Marshall at 76 mph.
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.