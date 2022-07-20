DENVER (KDVR) — With a high of 97 degrees on Wednesday, that marks the ninth day in a row with highs at or above 90 degrees. This is the longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in 2022 so far, and it looks to continue.

The current seven-day forecast shows at least six more days with highs at or above 90 degrees, but what about after that?

The eight to 14 day outlook for July 28 through Aug. 3 shows above-average temperatures are expected for Colorado. A ridge over the Northern Pacific will continue to usher in warm weather into the area.

For precipitation during the same period, Colorado looks to be just above average with average conditions in the northeast corner of the state.

The four corners region looks to be wetter than average with monsoon moisture sticking around.