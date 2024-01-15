DENVER (KDVR) — Even with some snow falling in the metro area Monday morning, there won’t be a lot on the ground. It’s not exactly snowman-building flakes in Denver on Monday morning, but there’s a reason for it.

There have been four Pinpoint Weather Alert Days in a row. The temperatures have been below freezing throughout the weekend, and the metro area has seen quite a bit of snow.

Even with the chilly weather and snowy conditions across Colorado, Denver doesn’t have much snow to show for it. That’s because the snowflakes have been so small.

Although snow is falling, Michels expects potentially an inch, but most likely less, on Monday.

If you’re looking for powder, you won’t find any in Denver on Monday. Turns out, the type of snowflakes depends on the temperature outside.

Monday’s snowflakes are tiny in the Denver metro area because it’s cold outside, according to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels. The colder air holds less moisture, so there’s just not enough water in the atmosphere to make the flakes big.

The single-digit temperatures bring in fine flakes, which is why a lot of snow fell this weekend, but there’s not much on the ground.

However, you won’t see small flakes in the mountains.

Mountain towns are seeing fluffy flakes and massive powder this weekend because the temperatures are warmer in higher elevations, according to Michels. Monday morning there was a 25-30 degree difference in temperatures from the metro, which was in the negatives, to the mountains, which were in the teens and 20s.

Denver temperatures won’t reach above 10 degrees on Monday, but in mountain towns, it will be around 19 to 25 degrees.

If you’re looking for powder over small snowflakes, the mountains are your best chance on Monday. But, if you’re heading to the mountains, be careful.

As of Monday at 9 a.m., there are several road closures including Berthoud Pass and Loveland Pass.

People can use the Colorado Department of Transportation tool COtrip to find out up-to-date road conditions.