DENVER (KDVR) — As you venture onto your street in the aftermath of this December snowstorm, you may find multiple trees and branches scattered across your property.

Severe weather and heavy snow storms can cause downed trees, broken limbs, and large amounts of debris. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the heavy and slushy snow that is causing issues across roadways and yards.

Below are tips from the City of Denver on dealing with storm cleanup.

Tips for removing snow from trees:

Be aware that accumulating snow, ice, or wind could cause limbs to break and fall at any time

Check to make sure the tree is safe and clear of all utility lines prior to removing snow; DO NOT attempt to shake the snow off a tree if a utility line is going through its branches or is within contact distance

If the tree is clear of utility lines, use a broom to remove as much snow as possible from branches by brushing off or gently shaking. Avoid large, rapid movement as this could cause the limb to break

DO NOT attempt to climb the tree or use a ladder to reach higher limbs!

Downed trees and branches:

If emergency removal of a fallen tree or tree branch is needed to clear a street, call 311 to report the specific address of the location. The city will evaluate and prioritize the removal of the obstruction, and when necessary, the city will remove the encumbrance, and the cost of the work will be billed to the responsible property owner.

Property owners are responsible for pruning and cleaning up debris from trees located on private property and within the public right of way adjacent to their property. DO NOT relocate branches to parkways or other public areas.

Residents can visit the City Forestry website for a list of licensed and insured tree care contractors

Disposal of tree branches:

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure collects a limited number of branches as part of its monthly extra trash collection service for residents

Branches must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter, and they must be cut into lengths of 4 feet or less, bundled and tied, and weigh no more than 50 pounds

Customers may set out up to 10 bundles of branches on their monthly large item pickup day

Denver residents can also drop off branches at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off center located near East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street. Hours of operation can be found on the city’s website

Compost customers can put smaller branches in their green carts for weekly collection

Power lines and cables:

Stay clear of downed lines and report them immediately to Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999. If a power line is in contact with a tree or any other object, stay away and call 911 immediately.

Anyone who witnesses an emergency that requires an immediate response should always call 911.