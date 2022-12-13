DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snowfall fell in parts of Colorado from Monday night into Tuesday.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Eastern Plains of Colorado until midnight Tuesday. The blizzard caused whiteout conditions and road closures for the eastern half of the state.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Agate: 2.5 inches

Arapahoe Peak: 1.5 inches

Black Forest: 1.9 inches

Brush: 2.5 inches

Calhan: 3 inches

Cedar Point: 2 inches

Denver International Airport (as of 5 a.m.): 0.7 inch

Eads: 1.8 inches

Florissant: 1.1 inches

Foxfield: 1.7 inches

Gary: 1.4 inches

Higbee: 4 inches

Hillrose: 2 inches

Karval: 1.5 inches

Kremmling: 2.5 inches

Lamar: 1 inch

Limon: 2.5 inches

Montrose: 2 inches

Platner: 1.5 inches

Rocky Ford: 6 inches

Silverthorne: 1 inch

The Pinery: 1.6 inch

Yuma: 2.2 inches

Williams Fork Reservoir: 7 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.