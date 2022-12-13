DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snowfall fell in parts of Colorado from Monday night into Tuesday.
A blizzard warning is in effect for the Eastern Plains of Colorado until midnight Tuesday. The blizzard caused whiteout conditions and road closures for the eastern half of the state.
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:
- Agate: 2.5 inches
- Arapahoe Peak: 1.5 inches
- Black Forest: 1.9 inches
- Brush: 2.5 inches
- Calhan: 3 inches
- Cedar Point: 2 inches
- Denver International Airport (as of 5 a.m.): 0.7 inch
- Eads: 1.8 inches
- Florissant: 1.1 inches
- Foxfield: 1.7 inches
- Gary: 1.4 inches
- Higbee: 4 inches
- Hillrose: 2 inches
- Karval: 1.5 inches
- Kremmling: 2.5 inches
- Lamar: 1 inch
- Limon: 2.5 inches
- Montrose: 2 inches
- Platner: 1.5 inches
- Rocky Ford: 6 inches
- Silverthorne: 1 inch
- The Pinery: 1.6 inch
- Yuma: 2.2 inches
- Williams Fork Reservoir: 7 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.