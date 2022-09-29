DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a cold front will arrive on Friday. It will bring rain to some parts of the state and snow to others.

The snow line will be at 12,000 feet. Those areas will see one to six inches of snow accumulation from Friday through Sunday, Tomer said.

The cold front will drop temperatures in Denver into the 70s with rain chances.

