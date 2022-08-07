DENVER (KDVR) — Update: 8:15 p.m.: Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between York and Steele due to flooding.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is also under a weather delay.

Update 7:22 p.m.: Denver, Aurora and Commerce City are under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m. More than 650,000 people are Impacted by this warning. Residents are urged to move to higher ground and avoid driving through flooded areas.

Flash flood warning for Denver, Aurora and Commerce City. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Heavy rain and hail are moving south down the Interstate 25 corridor Sunday.

The National Weather Service is warning those living in Aurora, Thornton and Westminster that 40 mph winds and half-inch-sized hail are possible until 7:30 p.m. The storm is moving its way south into Denver.

Adams and Denver counties are under a flood advisory until 8:15 p.m. NWS forecasts additional rainfall up to 1 inch is possible.

Denver and Adams counties are under a flood advisory till 8:15 p.m. (photo: National Weather Servicve)

NWS said torrential rain is moving through Commerce City, most falling in just 20 minutes.

Many drivers on I-25 north of Denver are reporting that heavy rain and small hail are falling. Drivers are only going 10 to 20 mph. NWS urges drivers to slow down when encountering these hazardous conditions on the highway.

Torrential rain from this storm could result in street flooding, always avoid driving through deep standing or running water.

According to the NWS, the storm has made its way through northern Colorado after NWS issued a special weather statement for Longmont and Hygiene, as winds up to 50 mph are forecasted with half-inch-sized hail possible. The alert was issued till 6:15 p.m.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting this monsoon surge and issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday. The entire I-25 corridor is under a flood watch until midnight, but the greatest impact will be till 7 p.m.

Follow this story for updates as the surge moves down into the metro.