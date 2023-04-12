DENVER (KDVR) — For the second day in a row, the Mile High City is experiencing abnormally warm temperatures.

Denver reached 82 degrees on Wednesday afternoon according to weather observations at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record for April 12 of 79 degrees.

The previous record of 79 degrees was observed in 1979 and 2018.

Snow later this week?

Meteorologist Travis Michels said a drastic change is on the way for later this week.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will arrive on Friday with highs in the low 50s. Rain and snow are possible throughout the day on Friday with brisk winds.

Fire weather watch

The NWS has issued a fire weather watch for the South Park area, the southern foothills, the Eastern Plains, and the Palmer Divide due to conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

The watch is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

The NWS said if you live in these areas, you should avoid outdoor burning and any activities that may produce a spark.

What is the average temperature in April?

The NWS said the normal high temperature during the month of April for Denver ranges from 60 degrees to start the month to 65 degrees by the end of the month.

The average low temperature during this month starts at 31 degrees to start the month and will raise to 38 degrees by the end of the month.

April records

The record high temperature for Denver in April is 90 degrees set on April 30, 1992, according to the NWS.

The record low temperature in Denver in April is negative 2 degrees set on April 2, 1975.