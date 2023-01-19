DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow moved through Colorado this week, dropping 9.1 inches of fresh powder at Denver International Airport.

So far in January DIA has recorded 10.9 inches of snowfall. That is above the average of the 6.5 inches Denver typically sees in January.

The total snowfall in Denver as of Jan. 18 is 34.8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

How much snow fell each month last season?

Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.

January : 13.4 inches

13.1 inches April : Trace

: 2.3 inches June: 0 inches

0 inches October: Trace

Trace December: 4.8 inches

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The snowfall measurements are taken at DIA because that is where the official measurement comes from. DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.