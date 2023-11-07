DENVER (KDVR) — While the metro saw some sunny 70s this week, it won’t be warm for long. Denver nights continue to dip below freezing, and with an October snowstorm already under the metro’s belt, more snow is bound to come.

FOX31 put together all the resources you need to prepare for this winter.

Forecast and radar

Stay on top of the forecast with these radars.

If you want the full weather rundown, an interactive radar, hour-by-hour forecast and customized alert settings are available.

Winterize your home

Before it gets too cold, make sure your house is ready for the winter. Bailey Carson, a home care expert with Angi, shares some tips and recommendations.

Check your heater

It’s time to turn the AC off and test out the heat. Turn on the heat now and make sure it works while there are still a few warm days left.

Check and seal windows

This is the easiest way to keep more warm air in and cold air out.

Blow out sprinklers

Sprinklers should be blown out by the first freeze. Shutting down your sprinklers before it gets cold is important because the standing water in the pipes will freeze, causing cracks. This can lead to hundreds of dollars in repairs.

Add window treatments

Blinds, curtains and shades can help insulate your home in the winter.

Cover water heater

If your water heater is in a cold area of the house, like the basement or an unfinished garage, cover your water heater with a blanket so it doesn’t have to work as hard reheating cold water.

Clean gutters

Clogged gutters can lead to a buildup of snow and ice that can cause cracks in your home’s foundation, water and roof damage. Clear them out before it becomes a problem.

Prepare your car

Driving in the winter is a different beast. Set yourself up for success with these tips to get your car winter ready.

Tires

For the Denver metro area, the rule of thumb is to switch to snow tires once temperatures drop consistently below 45 degrees, according to Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado.

McKinley said you can get away with all-season tires in the winter if you change your driving behavior and operate much slower, which you should be doing with snow tires anyway.

If you don’t have either, you can use chains on your tires, which are required on some highways and mountain roads.

Gas

McKinley recommends you should have at least half a tank of gas wherever you go. This is because if you get in a crash, you’ll be able to wait in your warm car while waiting for a car service or tow truck.

Emergency pack

Car accidents happen. If your car gets stuck in the snow, you’re going to want to bring some emergency supplies just in case you’re stuck there for a long period.

AAA Colorado recommends having these emergency supplies in your vehicle during the winter:

An emergency kit with tire chains, abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, a small shovel, a flashlight with extra batteries, an ice scraper, rags or paper towels, flares or other warning devices, booster cables and a first aid kit

Blankets, jackets, hats and gloves for you and your passengers

Water and snacks, such as energy bars and pet food if you’re traveling with a pet

Portable phone charger

Jumper cables

Road conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation provides COtrip, a map that tracks accidents, road conditions, chain and traction laws and other important road information.

You can view it online or download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Snow laws

If you fail to follow these snow laws, you could face fines of more than $130. If a vehicle blocks the road because it lacks proper equipment, the motorist could face a fine of more than $650.

Traction Law

During an active traction law, drivers must have either snow tires, tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle. Chains are also an option if your car doesn’t have the correct tires.

Passenger Vehicle Chain Law

When in effect, every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device.

Sidewalk snow shoveling

Most areas across the metro have rules when it comes to clearing sidewalks. In Denver, property owners must clear sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops falling. Meanwhile, business owners only have four hours.

After that time, inspectors give citations.

School closings and delays

School closings and delays are updated when there are active closures.

Don’t let this sunny November fool you, winter is coming. Keep this guide in mind throughout the winter and get ready now while it’s still warm.