DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend saw the first measurable snow of the season across the Front Range, turning the area into an October winter wonderland.
According to snowfall totals, parts of Denver saw more than 6 inches of snow, while other areas in the Front Range saw over a foot of snowfall.
Viewers sent in pictures of the impressive first snowfall across the Front Range.
The snow didn’t just blanket backyards, either. Some recognizable locations ended up with a good heaping of snow including Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Empower Field at Mile High.
Many ski resorts were also turned into a winter — or perhaps fall — wonderland, including Arapahoe Basin, which was packed full of people on opening day.