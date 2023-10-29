DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend saw the first measurable snow of the season across the Front Range, turning the area into an October winter wonderland.

According to snowfall totals, parts of Denver saw more than 6 inches of snow, while other areas in the Front Range saw over a foot of snowfall.

Viewers sent in pictures of the impressive first snowfall across the Front Range.

Snowfall in Castle Rock (Credit: Tiffany Marsitto)

Snowfall in Leadville (Credit: Lina Johnson)

Snowfall in Lone Tree (Credit: Viewer photo)

Snow in Littleton

The snow didn’t just blanket backyards, either. Some recognizable locations ended up with a good heaping of snow including Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Empower Field at Mile High.

Snowfall at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Credit: Red Rocks Amphitheatre)

Snowfall at Empower Field at Mile High (Credit: KDVR)

Skiers and snowboarders pack into Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for opening day (Credit: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

Top of West Portal Station in Winter Park (Credit: Winter Park Resort)

Snowfall in Loveland Ski Area (Credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Many ski resorts were also turned into a winter — or perhaps fall — wonderland, including Arapahoe Basin, which was packed full of people on opening day.