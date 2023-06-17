DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service said Denver hit two records Saturday.

This is the first time in Denver’s history that there was not an 80-degree high this far into June since records have been kept in 1872. So far, the temperatures have mostly been below average throughout the month.

June 2023 high temps

The NWS also said this is the second wettest time period in the city’s history with 8.87 inches from May 1 through June 16. The number one wettest recorded period for that month and a half stretch was in 1876 with a total of 9.17 inches.

But it seems the precipitation has ceased, at least to end the second wettest May 1- June 16 period. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said showers and thunderstorms will wrap up and clouds will clear out Saturday night.

June 2023 rainfall totals (T=Trace amount)

As for Denver staying cool through June thus far, that will change Sunday. McGiffin said that dry, sunny weather will move in, which will help temperatures climb to the mid-80s. Those temps are right in line with normal for this time of year.