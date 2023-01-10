DENVER (KDVR) — The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado’s mountain snowfall totals.

Several rounds of heavy snowfall like the mountains have recently seen is the dream of every skier and snowboarder, and it’s also a big help to the state’s drought conditions.

This boost helped Steamboat Springs become the first resort of the season to surpass the benchmark. It now has 225 inches so far this season.

Ski areas like Silverton and Winter Park aren’t too far from hitting 200 with about 167 inches so far. Places like Wolf Cree, Breckenridge, and Keystone have also seen some impressive totals for this point in the season.

The best part is, it’s only January so there is a lot more to come for the mountains. The next chance for snow moves in tomorrow, Wednesday, with 2 to 10 inches of new powder in the forecast.