DENVER (KDVR) — The continued warm temperatures, dry conditions, and high winds will create high fire danger on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and Eastern Plains.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the fire danger will linger into the evening. Changes are on the way for Friday with light rain and even snow chances.

What is a red flag warning?

The NWS says a red flag warning is issued when there are warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that combine to increase fire danger.

In Colorado, the following are conditions considered by the NWS when issuing a red flag warning:

Frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater and relative humidity of 15% or less

Dry thunderstorms

Wind shifts associated with frontal passages

First significant lightning event (wet or dry) after an extended hot and dry period

Any combination of weather and fuel moisture conditions which, in the judgment of the forecaster, would cause extensive wildfire occurrences

Have a plan in place

The International Fire Chiefs Association said it’s crucial to have an action plan in place in case a wildfire starts.

Important phone numbers- Emergency and non-emergency

The owner of your property

List of local news and radio stations

Location of electrical and natural gas shut offs

Directions notating all neighborhood exits

Exit routes

Meeting location

Area shelters/safety zones

It’s important to know that any fire that starts could spread quickly during a red flag warning.