DENVER (KDVR) — The continued warm temperatures, dry conditions, and high winds will create high fire danger on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and Eastern Plains.
The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
The Pinpoint Weather team said the fire danger will linger into the evening. Changes are on the way for Friday with light rain and even snow chances.
What is a red flag warning?
The NWS says a red flag warning is issued when there are warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that combine to increase fire danger.
In Colorado, the following are conditions considered by the NWS when issuing a red flag warning:
- Frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater and relative humidity of 15% or less
- Dry thunderstorms
- Wind shifts associated with frontal passages
- First significant lightning event (wet or dry) after an extended hot and dry period
- Any combination of weather and fuel moisture conditions which, in the judgment of the forecaster, would cause extensive wildfire occurrences
Have a plan in place
The International Fire Chiefs Association said it’s crucial to have an action plan in place in case a wildfire starts.
- Important phone numbers- Emergency and non-emergency
- The owner of your property
- List of local news and radio stations
- Location of electrical and natural gas shut offs
- Directions notating all neighborhood exits
- Exit routes
- Meeting location
- Area shelters/safety zones
It’s important to know that any fire that starts could spread quickly during a red flag warning.