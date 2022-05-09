DENVER (KDVR) — Several Front Range counties and southern Colorado communities are under red flag warnings Monday, with gusty winds and low humidity.

West Metro Fire is on alert, citing dry vegetation in parts of its district, tweeting the conditions combined with fire “has the potential to quickly increase in size and challenge initial attack response.”

The areas under red flag warnings include the eastern half of Boulder County, Jefferson, Denver, and Douglas Counties and the western halves of Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Several counties to the south and counties within South Park are also at increased wildfire risk, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts gusty winds across the state ranging from 30-60mph and elevated wildfire danger all week with zero rain and gust wind each afternoon.