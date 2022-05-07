DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front moving across the Front Range turned up dust and odors on Saturday evening.

A FOX31 viewer sent in a video (above) from a drive through a dust storm near Deer Trail, in eastern Arapahoe County. The viewer captured the video around 6 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Dave Fraser said the dust and low visibility is not surprising, given how dry the Eastern Plains have been.

Other viewers reported a strong scent of “manure” as the front moved through. Fraser said the smell is very typical with a northeast wind shift, as the farm odors from Weld County whirl through the metro.

Dust is seen blowing through the Denver metro as a cold front moved through the region on May 7, 2022. (KDVR)

A FOX31 viewer captured this photo on May 7, 2022, looking east from Yale Avenue and Buckley Road in Aurora, as a cold front moving through churned up dust and impacted visibility.

The National Weather Service said its measurements showed a 19-degree temperature drop in around three minutes at Denver International Airport as the front moved through the region.

