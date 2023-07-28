DENVER (KDVR) — July showers continue to limit drought concerns across Colorado.

After wrapping up the fourth wettest May and the wettest June on record, the Denver area continued to pick up more showers in July. Eighteen out of the last 28 days, rainfall has been measured at Denver International Airport.

Most of these days have only picked up less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall, but the near-daily chance for afternoon showers has helped to keep drought concerns low across the state.

On May 4, the Denver area was under abnormally dry conditions, with severe drought conditions near Colorado Springs, and extreme to exceptional drought conditions in the far southeast corner of the state.

July 1’s drought monitor update revealed that Denver was cleared from abnormally dry conditions, and only about 6% of Colorado remained under moderate, severe or extreme drought.

By July 4, the drought monitor revealed that 0% of the whole state of Colorado was under drought conditions, including abnormally dry.

Afternoon thunderstorms have helped to keep Denver out of abnormally dry conditions. However, July 28’s drought monitor update revealed that southwest Colorado has returned to abnormally dry conditions, while parts of south-central Colorado, near Alamosa, are in moderate drought.