DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver metro remains drought-free, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a 3.74% increase in drought or abnormally dry conditions across Colorado compared to last week.

At the start of August, dry conditions were reported in southwestern Colorado. Just under 27% of Colorado reported abnormally dry conditions, with 4.58% of the state in moderate (D1) drought.

Just three weeks later, drought concerns worsened in southwestern Colorado, with some areas in southern Colorado near Alamosa reaching severe drought.

By the end of September, drought concerns continued to spread through southwest Colorado. The drought monitor released on Sept. 28 also revealed that parts of far eastern Colorado were falling to abnormally dry levels.

The start of November revealed that while the I-25 corridor remains free of drought concerns, dry conditions continued to expand in both eastern and western Colorado.

Despite a round of showers that moved through Colorado, drought conditions continued to worsen in parts of Colorado. As of Nov. 9, 45.74% of the state is in abnormally dry conditions, moderate drought or severe drought.

Even though November has been dry so far, Denver is still nearly 5 inches of rainfall ahead for the year, aiding in keeping away drought concerns.