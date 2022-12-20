DENVER (KDVR) — If you are dreaming of a white Christmas in Denver, we may or may not have bad news for you. In fact, it hasn’t snowed on Christmas day in the city since 2016.

If you want to see snow falling on Christmas in Denver this year, it’s not going to happen. However, there could still be some snow on the ground from the snow that will arrive in the city on Thursday.

Christmas Day forecast

The Pinpoint Weather team said high temperatures will be in the 40s on Christmas day with light wind and sunshine.

What has the last 10 years been like?

Here’s a loom back at the last 10 years on Christmas day in Denver, according to the National Weather Service:

2021: No snow on the ground and a high of 55 degrees

No snow on the ground and a high of 55 degrees 2020: No snow on the ground and a high of 60 degrees with light winds and sunny skies

No snow on the ground and a high of 60 degrees with light winds and sunny skies 2019: No snow on the ground and a high of 54 degrees

No snow on the ground and a high of 54 degrees 2018: No snow on the ground and a high of 47 degrees

No snow on the ground and a high of 47 degrees 2017: Some snow was on the ground from a storm on Dec. 23 that brought 1-4 inches of snowfall to the area. The high temperature was 19 degrees.

Some snow was on the ground from a storm on Dec. 23 that brought 1-4 inches of snowfall to the area. The high temperature was 19 degrees. 2016 : It was very windy, with gusts of 60-80 mph winds in the western suburbs of Denver. A trace of snow as also recorded.

: It was very windy, with gusts of 60-80 mph winds in the western suburbs of Denver. A trace of snow as also recorded. 2015: It snowed 2.3 inches from the middle of the day into the evening

It snowed 2.3 inches from the middle of the day into the evening 2014: The day started out dry and mild and then 3.4 inches of snow fell during the afternoon and evening.

The day started out dry and mild and then 3.4 inches of snow fell during the afternoon and evening. 2013: No snow on the ground and a high of 42 degrees

No snow on the ground and a high of 42 degrees 2012: There was two inches of snow on the ground after snow fell overnight. The high temperature was 16 degrees.

Biggest snowfalls on Christmas

Here is a look at the biggest snowfalls on Christmas day in the city:

2007: 7.8 inches 1894: 6.4 inches 2014: 3.4 inches 2015: 2.3 inches 1912: 1.7 inches

The record for the most snow on the ground on Christmas Day in Denver is 24 inches, which was measured after the Christmas Eve blizzard of 1982.