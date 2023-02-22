DENVER (KDVR) — Have you noticed that Denver’s recent snowstorms always seem to fall during the middle of the week on Wednesday or Thursday? Well, the Boulder National Weather Service looked into that.

FOX31 issues Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for storms that will significantly impact the community. So far during 2023, four Pinpoint Weather Alert Day snowstorms have fallen on Wednesdays: Jan. 2, Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.

NWS noticed this trend and looked back at climate data since 2019 out at Denver International Airport and Boulder, and found the day of the week that saw the most snow.

At DIA, since 2019, Wednesday is the snowiest day of the week with 49.6 inches of snowfall. Next is Tuesday with 43.5 inches of snow and then close behind is Thursday with 41.1 inches.

So, data from NWS shows that the middle of the week is the most common time for big winter weather swings.

Climate data on daily cumulative snow since 2019 at DIA. (Boulder National Weather Service)

Boulder has similar data for daily accumulative snow, but the snowiest day is Thursday with 102.4 inches, Tuesday follows behind with 80.6 inches.

Wednesday saw less snowfall with 48.6 inches of snow, but NWS attributes that to the fact that Boulder observations are done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. instead of midnight.

Climate data on daily cumulative snow since 2019 in Boulder. (Boulder National Weather Service)

If you’ve thought to yourself, “It always seems to snow on Wednesdays,” now you know it’s been scientifically proven.