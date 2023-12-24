DENVER (KDVR) — If you were hoping for snow on the ground for Christmas, you may just get it.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with snow and rain late Saturday causing potentially slick conditions for people traveling ahead of Christmas Day.

How much did it snow on Christmas Eve in Denver?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Dec. 23-24.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county, and the data was taken as of 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. It will be continuously updated as the snow continues to come in.

Arapahoe 1 ENE Littleton 1.5 Arapahoe 1 N Englewood 1.1 Arapahoe 1 NE Littleton 1.1 Arapahoe 1 SE Littleton 1.4 Arapahoe 1 WSW Aurora 1.1 Arapahoe 2 E Foxfield 1.5 Arapahoe 2 SSW Aurora 1 Arapahoe 2 SW Cherry Hills Villa 1.2 Arapahoe 3 ENE Highlands Ranch 1.3 Arapahoe Littleton 1.1 Archuleta 5 WNW Pagosa Springs 1 Boulder 1 N Sunshine 2.4 Boulder 1 SE Boulder 1 Boulder 1 SW Eldora 1 Boulder 1 W Boulder 1.4 Boulder 1 WNW Boulder 1.5 Boulder 1 WNW Crescent Village 2 Boulder 2 N Louisville 1 Boulder 2 NE Rollinsville 3.8 Boulder 2 NW Boulder 2.1 Boulder 2 NW Marshall 1.6 Boulder 2 SSW Boulder 1.2 Boulder 2 W Boulder 1.7 Boulder 3 NW Boulder 1.5 Boulder 3 SSW Boulder 1.4 Boulder 3 W Jamestown 3.5 Boulder 5 E Jamestown 2.3 Boulder Nederland 3.2 Clear Creek 1 N Lawson 8.8 Clear Creek 1 NE Brookvale 3.5 Clear Creek 1 WNW Loveland Pass 1.5 Clear Creek 2 SW Blue Valley 6 Clear Creek Georgetown 3.5 Denver 2 N Columbine 1.8 Denver 2 NNW Sheridan 1.3 Denver 2 SSE Edgewater 1.3 Douglas 1 ESE The Pinery 1.1 Douglas 1 N Castle Rock 1.2 Douglas 1 NW Lone Tree 1.3 Douglas 1 SSE Highlands Ranch 1.5 Douglas 1 SSE Lone Tree 1.4 Douglas 2 NNE Monument 2 Douglas 2 W Parker 2.3 Douglas 2 WSW Parker 1.6 Douglas 3 SE The Pinery 1.6 Douglas 3 SSW Castle Pines 1.1 Douglas 5 S Castlewood Canyon 1.1 Eagle 1 NW Avon 4 El Paso 2 NNE Monument 2 Elbert 2 NNE Elizabeth 1 Gilpin Aspen Springs 10.5 Grand 2 SSE Winter Park 4 Grand 2 SSW Elkdale 2.4 Grand 9 WNW Kremmling 6 Jefferson 1 E Arvada 2 Jefferson 1 ESE Ken Caryl 2 Jefferson 1 N Genesee 4 Jefferson 1 SW Tiny Town 3 Jefferson 1 SW Westminster 1.1 Jefferson 1 W Ken Caryl 2.1 Jefferson 2 ESE Lakewood 2 Jefferson 2 N Ken Caryl 1.8 Jefferson 2 NE Arvada 1.4 Jefferson 2 SSW Rocky Flats 1.6 Jefferson 2 SW Lakewood 1.8 Jefferson 2 WSW Lakewood 2.5 Jefferson 3 NNE Pleasant View 1.4 Jefferson 3 NW Columbine 2.2 Jefferson 3 S Conifer 1.9 Jefferson 3 SSW Crescent Village 3.1 Jefferson 3 W Westminster 1.4 Jefferson 3 WNW Arvada 1.2 Jefferson 4 NNE Ken Caryl 1.8 Jefferson 4 NW Arvada 1.3 Jefferson 4 WSW Arvada 1.5 Jefferson Columbine 2 Jefferson Kassler 1 Kit Carson 1 SSW Burlington 2 Kit Carson 13 SW Joes 1.1 Kit Carson 5 S Burlington 0 Kit Carson 7 NNW Peconic 3.5 Kit Carson Burlington 8 Larimer 1 NW Pinewood Springs 2.3 Larimer 1 SSE Estes Park 6 Larimer 2 ESE Kinikinik 1 Larimer 2 S Estes Park 7.7 Larimer 2 SW Estes Park 7.1 Larimer 3 NNW Horsetooth Mounta 2 Larimer 4 W Pinewood Springs 5 Larimer 4 WSW Drake 2.3 Larimer 7 E Virginia Dale 2.3 Logan 1 SW Sterling 2.5 Mesa 2 NW Skyway 2 Ouray 4 E Camp Bird 2.5 Ouray Ouray 2.5 Ouray Red Mountain Pass 4.5 Park 1 ESE Highland Park 2.7 Park 1 NNW Grant 5 Pitkin 2 SSW Snowmass Village 5.4 San Juan Coal Bank Pass 5 San Juan Molas Pass 4 San Miguel 2 SSW Telluride 8 San Miguel 7 NE Sawpit 6 Summit 1 SSW Copper Mountain 3 Summit 3 SW Breckenridge 3 Washington Cope 2 Yuma 4 NNE Wray 3.5 Source: Iowa State University

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.