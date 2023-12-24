DENVER (KDVR) — If you were hoping for snow on the ground for Christmas, you may just get it.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with snow and rain late Saturday causing potentially slick conditions for people traveling ahead of Christmas Day.

How much did it snow on Christmas Eve in Denver?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Dec. 23-24.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county, and the data was taken as of 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. It will be continuously updated as the snow continues to come in.

Arapahoe1 ENE Littleton1.5
Arapahoe1 N Englewood1.1
Arapahoe1 NE Littleton1.1
Arapahoe1 SE Littleton1.4
Arapahoe1 WSW Aurora1.1
Arapahoe2 E Foxfield1.5
Arapahoe2 SSW Aurora1
Arapahoe2 SW Cherry Hills Villa1.2
Arapahoe3 ENE Highlands Ranch1.3
ArapahoeLittleton1.1
Archuleta5 WNW Pagosa Springs1
Boulder1 N Sunshine2.4
Boulder1 SE Boulder1
Boulder1 SW Eldora1
Boulder1 W Boulder1.4
Boulder1 WNW Boulder1.5
Boulder1 WNW Crescent Village2
Boulder2 N Louisville1
Boulder2 NE Rollinsville3.8
Boulder2 NW Boulder2.1
Boulder2 NW Marshall1.6
Boulder2 SSW Boulder1.2
Boulder2 W Boulder1.7
Boulder3 NW Boulder1.5
Boulder3 SSW Boulder1.4
Boulder3 W Jamestown3.5
Boulder5 E Jamestown2.3
BoulderNederland3.2
Clear Creek1 N Lawson8.8
Clear Creek1 NE Brookvale3.5
Clear Creek1 WNW Loveland Pass1.5
Clear Creek2 SW Blue Valley6
Clear CreekGeorgetown3.5
Denver2 N Columbine1.8
Denver2 NNW Sheridan1.3
Denver2 SSE Edgewater1.3
Douglas1 ESE The Pinery1.1
Douglas1 N Castle Rock1.2
Douglas1 NW Lone Tree1.3
Douglas1 SSE Highlands Ranch1.5
Douglas1 SSE Lone Tree1.4
Douglas2 NNE Monument2
Douglas2 W Parker2.3
Douglas2 WSW Parker1.6
Douglas3 SE The Pinery1.6
Douglas3 SSW Castle Pines1.1
Douglas5 S Castlewood Canyon1.1
Eagle1 NW Avon4
El Paso2 NNE Monument2
Elbert2 NNE Elizabeth1
GilpinAspen Springs10.5
Grand2 SSE Winter Park4
Grand2 SSW Elkdale2.4
Grand9 WNW Kremmling6
Jefferson1 E Arvada2
Jefferson1 ESE Ken Caryl2
Jefferson1 N Genesee4
Jefferson1 SW Tiny Town3
Jefferson1 SW Westminster1.1
Jefferson1 W Ken Caryl2.1
Jefferson2 ESE Lakewood2
Jefferson2 N Ken Caryl1.8
Jefferson2 NE Arvada1.4
Jefferson2 SSW Rocky Flats1.6
Jefferson2 SW Lakewood1.8
Jefferson2 WSW Lakewood2.5
Jefferson3 NNE Pleasant View1.4
Jefferson3 NW Columbine2.2
Jefferson3 S Conifer1.9
Jefferson3 SSW Crescent Village3.1
Jefferson3 W Westminster1.4
Jefferson3 WNW Arvada1.2
Jefferson4 NNE Ken Caryl1.8
Jefferson4 NW Arvada1.3
Jefferson4 WSW Arvada1.5
JeffersonColumbine2
JeffersonKassler1
Kit Carson1 SSW Burlington2
Kit Carson13 SW Joes1.1
Kit Carson5 S Burlington0
Kit Carson7 NNW Peconic3.5
Kit CarsonBurlington8
Larimer1 NW Pinewood Springs2.3
Larimer1 SSE Estes Park6
Larimer2 ESE Kinikinik1
Larimer2 S Estes Park7.7
Larimer2 SW Estes Park7.1
Larimer3 NNW Horsetooth Mounta2
Larimer4 W Pinewood Springs5
Larimer4 WSW Drake2.3
Larimer7 E Virginia Dale2.3
Logan1 SW Sterling2.5
Mesa2 NW Skyway2
Ouray4 E Camp Bird2.5
OurayOuray2.5
OurayRed Mountain Pass4.5
Park1 ESE Highland Park2.7
Park1 NNW Grant5
Pitkin2 SSW Snowmass Village5.4
San JuanCoal Bank Pass5
San JuanMolas Pass4
San Miguel2 SSW Telluride8
San Miguel7 NE Sawpit6
Summit1 SSW Copper Mountain3
Summit3 SW Breckenridge3
WashingtonCope2
Yuma4 NNE Wray3.5
Source: Iowa State University

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.